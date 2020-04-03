Balika Vadhu actor Shashank Vyas: I don't believe in success at all

MUMBAI: Shashank Vyas has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment world. He has been part of many projects and proved his acting credentials.

However, the journey has not been so easy for him. The actor, who rose to fame with his very first show Balika Vadhu, said, “I know I worked really very hard. I gave almost 285 auditions and there are certain principles that I haven't changed over the years and I never will. I have believed I will reach where I want to and I have given everything to my work and till my last breath, I will give my hundred per cent. The utmost sincerity of my work determines my success.”

When asked what is the notion of success is, and he said, “Honestly, I don't believe in success at all. I enjoy it but I don't believe in it. I don't want to understand its meaning. It’s just being on the set, doing your work, that's it for me. I think that's my maturity. I think we strive for success rather than perfection. The goal is not important, working towards a goal is important and that is what I enjoy. Initially, I was here for money but I realized that fame and money run towards you if you are sincere and perfect in your craft. If I get a number of fans, popularity and money, it doesn't guarantee good work. But the vice-versa is true.”

On the work front, Shashank will be seen in a film titled Laila Manju.