Balika Vadhu is a cult show, I am looking forward to it as a viewer now : Shashank Vyas

MUMBAI: Shashank Vyas will be back on screen. This time with a hit show Balika Vadhu. The actor is very excited and shares his views, "This show has some great performances, is brilliantly written and nicely directed. It is a show which is very nostalgic to me and close to my heart. I grew up with this show as an actor working for 5 years. In such a situation, your co- actors become your family. We also have a Whats App group where we have shared this news. It’s a proud moment for all of us.”

Shashank also adds,” Jagya is not a hero of the show. It has it's own limitations and some grey areas. But that is there with every show. This is the first show where I have got a taste of success and that experience will be always dear to me. People loved Jagya because he is a boy who is a common man and has flaws. This show was my school - it helped me sharpen my craft and skills as an artist. I feel blessed to be part of this iconic show. Looking forward, as an audience my father actually said a very nice thing to me which is original Ramayan has its own charm. It's the same with Balika Vadhu. It has the flavour of family values and rawness of village.”