Balika Vadhu Season 2: Former cast- Sidharth Shukla, Avika Gor and Shashank Vyas congratulate the new cast on the launch

MUMBAI: Balika Vadhu Season 2 is set to premier on COLORS this week and the cast of the first season is feeling nostalgic and excited. Over a decade ago, Balika Vadhu made waves, revolutionized the television industry and became of the most popular show of its time by addressing the issue of child marriages in the country. Loved by viewers across demographics, the cast of the show became a household name. Reminiscing the good days, Avika Gor, Shashank Vyas and Siddharth Shukla share their experiences and congratulate the new team of Balika Vadhu Season 2.



Sharing his experience, Sidharth Shukla (who played Shiv in season 1) said "Balika Vadhu played an important part in my life and an extremely critical role in my career. I got a chance to work and learn with the best from the television industry and it surely holds a very special part in my heart. With Balika Vadhu we created history, and I am excited to hear the news of the new season. The show’s concept helped create a lot of awareness in the past, but Baal Vivaah is a social evil that unfortunately still exists, and we need to continue fighting this battle. I wish love and luck to the entire cast Balika Vadhu season 2 as they embark on a powerful new journey.”



Taking about the show, Avika Gor (who played chotti Anandi in season 1) said, "Balika Vadhu will always be an extremely special show for me as not only it got me the opportunity to play such a beautiful character but also got me millions of fans who have showered me with love at every step. It's not just a show it's an emotion that I lived with for years. Balika Vadhu has been a milestone in my life and I'm sure that the second season will also captivate everyone. My character of Anandi became viewers favourite and now our new Anandi is also all set to mesmerize the audience with her charm”



Congratulating the new cast Shashank Vyas (who played bada Jagya in season 1 said), “Balika Vadhu is the base of my career, and I got and learnt alot from the show. Even today the title track of the show takes me down the memory lane and makes me feel nostalgic. I am fortunate that I had the chance to work with such brilliant actors who are exceptional at their craft. When I got to know about the new season of Balika Vadhu, it felt like I am cherishing the moments and journey of five years. All the best to cast and crew of Balika Vadhu 2 and I hope that the magic that was created by season one will be recreated, and a new history will be written with Balika Vadhu 2”



Set in the Devgarh village of Gujarat, Balika Vadhu Season 2 will showcase the journey of nayi Anandi (Shreya Patel) who will fight and take definitive steps to undo the injustice done to her. This is a story of two friends Premji (played by Sunny Pancholi) and Khimji (played by Anshul Trivedi) who get their infants married to strengthen their friendship and become a family. How will Anandi fight this? How will her life unfold?



Watch Balika Vadhu Season 2 starting 9th August, Monday - Friday at 8:00 pm only on COLORS.