Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor Opens Up On Her Marriage Plans With Boyfriend Milind Chandwani

MUMBAI: Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor has been in a relationship with Milind Chandwani for a while.

A few months ago, the actress made her relationship official. Since then, the couple has been posting mushy pictures on their respective Instagram accounts.

Avika recently spilled the beans on her marriage plans with Milind. Avika called herself ‘too young’ for it but asserted that she is game for marriage if her beau is.

She said, “Oh, I am too young though. But yes, if Milind wants to get married right now or he says let's get married tomorrow, I am all ready.” A while ago, Avika had shared a cute collage of the duo with a mushy caption, which reads, “La vie en rose. My prayers have been answered. I have found the love of my life! (Shiroo ke alava?) This kind human is mine. And I’m his.. forever.. We all deserve a partner that understands us, believes in us, inspires us, helps us grow & truly cares for us. But, most of us feel that it's impossible to find such a partner. So, it feels like a dream, but it’s real! So so so real! I pray for all of you .. I want u all to feel what I’m feeling today..”

