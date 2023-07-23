Balraj Syal: I personally believe there's no point in acquiring or endorsing products that I won't use

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/23/2023 - 15:50
Balraj Syal

MUMBAI: It’s a common belief that a lot of actors have started their journey in showbiz with modelling. However, Balraj Syal does not belong to the group. In fact, the popular actor-host-comedian gave his first audition for a TV show thinking it would be some modelling gig.

“Later, when they called me after the selection process, I realised that the auditions were actually for a comedy show. It happened when we completed college, and there was a contact number displayed on our screens. All of us friends assumed it was for auditions for some modelling assignment. However, when they called us, we came to know it was for a comedy show, but we auditioned for it. I worked hard and made it to the finale of the show, but nothing significant happened afterward. Although the show was a super hit and it all began from there. After that, I moved to Delhi and stayed in Malviya Nagar and Khirki Extension. I moved there with my friend, got my portfolio done, and struggled as a model for about 3 years, but nothing significant happened. Eventually, I returned to Punjab and later moved to Mumbai,” he says.

His first show was ‘Hasde Hasande Ravo’. “It was a comedy show, and I got selected through auditions and made it to the finals. Jaswant Singh was the winner of the show, and Kapil Sharma was also there. We were all from the same university,” he shares.

A lot of times, actors advertise which they don't even use or endorse. There have been many talks about this practice.

“I must say that sometimes, despite actors endorsing certain products, they may not actually use them personally. However, it's important to acknowledge that advertising is their profession, and they are paid for their work. Even on social media, you'll come across various barter collaborations. Personally, I choose not to engage in such collaborations because I believe there's no point in acquiring or endorsing products that I won't use. With barter collaborations, the products received need to be stored and kept. While many of my friends may indulge in barter collaborations and then pass on the products to others, I prefer not to accept such deals,” he adds.

Balraj Syal hasde Hasande ravo Jaswant Singh Kapil Sharma social media Instagram TellyChakkar
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/23/2023 - 15:50

