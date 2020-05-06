Bani J and Shaheer Sheikh have a CONNECTION. Details inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is making sure that our readers and audience are entertained while we face this challenging period of being on a lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus. We’re trying hard to provide our readers with interesting articles and fun facts about actors and the showbiz industry.

Did you know about Bani J and Shaheer Sheikh’s connection? Did you know that the duo has acted in the same project?

Well, TellyChakkar.com brings to you an interesting fact about Shaheer Sheikh and Bani J. The duo was a part of Disney’s Kya Mast Hai Life.

Shaheer Sheikh was one of the leads in the show along with the beautiful actress Sana Sheikh. Bani J reportedly made a guest appearance in the show.

Other cast of the show included actors like Shweta Tripathi, Ashish Juneja and Nazneen Ghaani.

Bani has been a part of several TV shows and movies. She rose to fame with her Impressive sting in MTV Roadies 4.

