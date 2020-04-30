Bani J's hair-raising mantra in hues of the ocean

MUMBAI: TV personality and actress Bani J added a dash of mermaid vibes to her persona, colouring her hair ocean blue with a streak of sea green and lavender. She said she couldn't just post a plain photograph as it doesn't feel creatively satisfying.

The actress, who plays Umang in the web-series "Four More Shots Please!", flaunted her new look in an Instagram selfie.

Alongside the picture she wrote: "Day 37: Took some pictures to document the hair. Every time I colour it, it's my favourite colour. Every time I think it's the best, it gets better. Couldn't just post a picture plain, it never feels creatively satisfying - enough, I guess that's a good thing. Always wanting to do more. Always doing more. I'll know when to stop. Internal guidance."

"May we all learn to channelise it. And listen to it. Did you know they actually do tattoos like this? Not just in white ink, it's called Blood lines or blood lining (you can ask google about it) Making art in your skin minus the ink. Tres cool. Just as painful as a regular tattoo though. Lol."

Bani had recently shared that she was "dangerously dehydrated" while shooting for the second season of "Four More Shots Please!" in Udaipur.

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd and created by Rangita Pritish Nandy, the second season of "Four More Shots Please!" sees four women making radical choices in love, career and friendship. The web-series airs on Amazon Prime Video.