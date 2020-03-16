Banni Chow Home Delivery is all set to deliver your entertainment package

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 17:55
Banni Chow Home Delivery is all set to deliver your entertainment package

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Banni Chow Home Delivery is all set to break the TRP records as it goes on floors today, i.e. 30th May 2022. The show has been in the headlines for quite some time now.

This time, prepare to be amazed because the channel is bringing you something fresh, a new show that is inspired and will undoubtedly attract the audience. Introducing  'Banni Chow Home Delivery.' The story is as distinctive, real, and captivating as the title sounds. 

The show is about the journey of a strong and fierce girl, Banni who runs a food delivery business where she cooks home-cooked meals for folks who have moved to the city in quest of a steady salary but miss their family's cooking. And who other than the talented Ulka Gupta to play this role and bring the character to life. 

The show's lead actress, Ulka Gupta aka Banni, had some amazing words to say about its release "I'm very excited about playing Banni, and I can't wait for the audience to see me in this role. We've all put in a lot of effort. The show is unique, and I am confident that it will appeal to the audience. I'm crossing my fingers for the best."

Pravisht Mishra, who plays Yuvaan, added, "When I first heard about the concept of the show, I knew I wanted to do this. My character is quite complex and challenging, but I had fun playing this character because I believe that it brings out the best in me. I consider myself fortunate to be a part of such an amazing show with such vibrant and talented actors. The viewers will definitely relate to the energy and the story. It's no doubt that it will be viewers' soon-to-be favorite show." 

'Banni Chow Home Delivery' is sure to knock your socks off and take you on a beautiful and unforgettable journey.

Are you excited about ‘Banni Chow Home Delivery’? Because we sure are.!
Don't forget to tune in today at 9 pm only on Star Plus.

Shashi Sumeet Productions Kyun Utthey Dil Chhod Aaye Barrister Babu meet Banni Chow Home Delivery Star Plus independent Pravisht Mishra Ulka Gupta talent Yuvaan mesmerizes visual delight TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 17:55

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: Interesting! Meera furious to punish Pakhi’s parents, Agastya comes to check on Pakhi
MUMBAI: Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, is a much loved daily soap. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
Exclusive! My diet has been weird these days; it is more of fasting: Kumkum Bhagya’s former Rhea aka Naina Singh
MUMBAI : Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to...
EXCLUSIVE! 'I love watching Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but I don't see myself being a part of the show' Jay Bhanushali gets candid about his choice of content on Television, upcoming projects and more
MUMBAI: "Dhappa" is directed by Anil V Kumar and Saket Yadav. It will also feature actors like Sheela Sharma, Prithvi...
TC AWARDS! Kinjal Shah, Rishita Pandya and Imlie Rathore gets Award for this category, Deet Inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.  Motherhood is the most challenging and...
Kundali Bhagya: What! After Natasha, a new girl to make an entry in Karan Luthra’s life?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
#AudienceVerdict: ‘Thenkyou’ and ‘Soory’ are the MOST IRRITATING WORDS spoken by Anupamaa!
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
Ouch! Aamir Khan brutally trolled for his expressions in Laal Singh Chaddha trailer
Ouch! Aamir Khan brutally trolled for his expressions in Laal Singh Chaddha trailer
Latest Video