Banni Chow Home Delivery’s Banni aka Ulka Gupta shares some Beautiful pictures from the set

Banni Chow Home Delivery stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra and the audience loves the plot of the show and the chemistry between this fresh pair.

Banni Chow Home Delivery has managed to grab the attention of the masses with its heartfelt and emotional plot that surrounds the young Yuvan and Banni. The audience finds the characters’ imperfections and stories relatable.

Recently, we came across a post by Banni herself aka Ulka Gupta and she is seen in her avatar from the show and is looking beautiful in this pink saree.

Meanwhile on Banni Chow Home Delivery, we see that Kabir tries to kill Banni. She is away with Tulika’s baby and promised to keep him safe. Meanwhile, Kabir is still filled with anger against babies and Banni and cries remembering Tulika.

As dadu sa goes to him, he confesses that he didn’t kill Banni but he wanted to. He discards Banni’s photo and nails Tulika’s frame to the wall and puts a garland to it. The members of the family are sitting at the table after a month and discuss that how their family is just a namesake and no longer what it used to be when Banni and Yuvan were there.

