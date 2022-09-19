Banni Chow Home Delivery: WHOA! Banni and Yuvaan are getting closer; share a romantic moment together

The narrative is getting more interesting as we see Banni and Yuvaan getting closer to each other. Read on to know more

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/19/2022 - 13:24
MUMBAI : In Star Plus’ Banni Chow Home Delivery, delivery-girl Banni is a strong young woman who runs a catering and door-to-door food delivery business to support herself. Yuvaan, a mentally challenged man she finally marries as a compromise, is someone she crosses paths with. At the time, she merely saw him as a friend. The main plot of the story revolves around how this marriage affects her life.

Currently, Banni and Yuvan stand firm in a tough situation, when Agastya refuses to accept Yuvan for the reality show.

Banni doesn’t accept this rejection and gets angry at Agastya. This instigates Agastya and he throws a challenge that if Yuvan sings in front of 20 people and they all love his singing, then he (Agastya) will get him (Yuvan) in the show.

In the latest episode, we see Manini asks Yuvaan where he went with Banni to which he replies that Banni had taken him to become a singer. Manini is shocked to hear this.

Later, Charmie comes up to Banni and says that even though things have not been good between them, Charmie always thought that Banni was doing a great job by trying to change Yuvaan’s life for good. Charmie then says how she wishes she could also change Viraj’s life.

ALSO READ: Banni Chow Home Delivery: Woah! Banni’s plan works, Yuvan wins

Later we can see Charmie dressed up in a nice outfit and surprises Viraj with a dance trying to reignite the spark. While this is happening in the living room, Banni and Yuvaan are hiding behind the pillar.

We can see the two sharing a close moment while they are hiding, and as soon as Charmie and Viraj leave the room, Banni and Yuvaan come out. On the other hand, Agastya says that nothing is more important than watching Rocking Stars. Right then, we see a silhouette with a guitar. This makes Agastya and the crowd curious as to who he is.

The plot is getting interesting as we see Agastya being introduced in the narrative. What will he do next?

ALSO READ: Banni Chow Home Delivery: Upcoming Dhamaka! Agastya to create more problems for Yuvan

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Banni Chow Home Delivery Star Plus
