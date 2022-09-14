Banni Chow: Wow! Ulka Gupta aka Banni calls Arjit Taneja’s entry in the show ‘Dhakkad’!

MUMBAI: Banni Chow Home Delivery is a show that is quickly making the heads turn and gaining a lot of popularity. The premise of the story is that Banni is a feisty delivery girl who makes her living by delivering food door-to-door. As a compromise, she marries Yuvan, a mentally disabled man whom she initially considers a friend. This story revolves around how she changes as a result of this marriage.The show hit the small screens a few months ago with Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta in the lead roles.

Pravisht Mishra plays the role of Yuvan and Ulka is seen as Banni in the show. While the show is going through interesting twists and turns, as we reported earlier heartthrob Arjit Taneja will be entering the show as Agastya. Well, the recent episode saw his entry, and what an entry it was. Fans of the show can't contain their excitement.

ALSO READ: Banni Chow Home Delivery: Whoa! Agastya makes a smashing entry; Banni dreams big for Yuvan, will Yuvan be able to fulfil her dreams?

The actors of the show are quite active on Instagram and often take time out to share fun behind the scenes from the show and more interesting things from their shoot life and their personal life.

Ulka Gupta, aka Banni took to Instagram to welcome Arjit Taneja to the show with a still of their character's first meeting. You can hear the song Dhakad in the background. Fans are really excited to see this fresh pairing and from the get-go, we can tell that it's going to be a lot of fun.

Take a look at the photo here:

Meanwhile on the show, in the upcoming episode, we will see that Banni has tied a handkerchief over Yuvan’s eyes and she has blindfolded him, making him sing a song with a musical instrument. Banni, Dadusa and the rest of the staff of the house cheer up and give a round of applause to Yuvan after he finishes up his song, looking at this gesture Yuvan gets shocked as well as nervous.

Later on, we will see that Banni tells Yuvan that he should forget that he is mentally weak and takes him on the bike ride to the audition center where Agastya (Arjit Taneja) makes a smashing entry, and the crowd gathered there were seen excited to hear a song from Agastya. But while riding the bike, Banni dreams that Yuvan will one day become a huge rock star.

Will Agastya create chaos for Banni and Yuvan?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Banni Chow Home Delivery: OMG! A new entrant to create chaos in the lives of Yuvaan and Banni, will this create a big rift between both of them?