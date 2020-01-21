Bappi Lahri says “Kangana is the best actress’” on Indian Idol season 11

MUMBAI: Indian idol season 11 is having contestants which are making the audience fall for music all over again. To judge those melodious voice the judging panel has Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. This year’s theme of Indian Idol ‘EK Desh EK Awaaz’ is breaking all stereotypes and celebrates diversity in its true Sense. 80s rockstar Bappi Da who came to support our top contestants

This weekend Indian idol’s stage was graced by 80s musical Rockstar Bappi Lahiri who completed 50 years in the industry . With him the team of Panga also came to promote their movie. Bappi Lahiri was seen enjoying the performances of the contestants of Indian Idol. Bappi da also mentioned that he finds Kangan,as the best actress of our Industry . Not only that, he also sang his superhit song “ Dhoop mein na nikla karo roop ki rani” for Kangana.

