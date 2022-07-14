Bapu ji scolds Jethalal for his carefree attitude

MUMBAI: It's yet another eventful day in the life of Jethalal, as he gets reprimanded by Bapu ji for his carefree attitude. Bapu ji, who is bored sick of not having much to do except shuffle between the couch and the bed in the house, and watch the same news repeating all day on television, is on his son's case. He receives a call from Ramnikbhai who tells him about pending dues of gaushala. Jethalal is just about to leave for his post dinner soda, when he is stopped by Bapu ji enquiring about the gaushala payment. Jethalal tries to get away saying the chequebook was out of leaves, but Bapu ji scolds him and asks him to clear the dues the very next day.

Jethalal assures him the gaushala payment will be done and turns aroundto leave to get his post dinner soda. Just then he is reprimanded yet again by Bapu ji for not keeping the house keys in the right place.

Further, Jetha meets the ladies of Gokuldham chatting in the compound after dinner. He stops by to enquire about Babita ji when he is repeatedly hit by the shuttle cock from the kids playing badminton. After being hit the third time, Jetha is just about to lose it on Goli when Sodhi arrives and takes him to Abdul's shop for having soda.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a longest-running sitcom that was first aired in 2008 and is now in its 14th year with over 3400 episodes. Other than its flagship show, Neela Film Productions Pvt. Ltd also streams Gokuldhamchi Duniyadari in Marathi and Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama in Telugu on YouTube. The shows along with the character universe are authored and created by Asit Kumarr Modi.