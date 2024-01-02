BARC Ratings : Bigg Boss Season 17 sees huge jump in TRPs enters top five shows; Imlie sees a drop in ratings out of top five shows;Parineetii rises in ratings enters top ten shows; Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Bigg Boss and Jhanak

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Bigg Boss sees a huge jump in TRPs and enters the top five show.

Jhanak sees a rise in TRPs enters top five shows.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si sees a jump in TRPs enters top ten shows.

Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav and Teri Meri Doriyaann see a huge fall in TRPs out of top ten shows.

Parineetii sees a huge jump in TRPs enters top ten shows.

As usal Anupamaa tops the list followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bigg Boss and Jhanak.

Check out the list below :

1 .Anupamaa ( Star Plus) : 2.7

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin : (Star Plus) : 2.5

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ( Star Plus) : 2.3

4. Bigg Boss ( COLORS) :2 .1

5. Jhanak ( Star Plus) : 2.0

6. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 2.0

7. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.8

8. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si ( Star Plus) : 1.8

9. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ( Sab TV) : 1.8

10. Parineetii ( Colors) : 1.8

