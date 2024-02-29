BARC Ratings : Imlie sees a drop in ratings, Teri Meri Doriyaann enters top ten shows; Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si sees a jump in TRPs; Anupamaa tops the list, followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jhanak and Pandya Store

Here we bring you the BARC ratings of television shows where one would know which show tops the list and which sees a drop in TRP ratings. Teri Meri Doriyaann enters top twenty shows as usal Anupama tops the list.
Imlie

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week eri Meri Doriyaann and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si sees a huge jump in TRPs as it enters the top ten shows.

Imlie sees a drop in TRP ratings. Kundali Bhagya also see a rise in TRPs enters top ten shows.

Anupamaa tops the list followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jhanak and Pandya Store.

Check out the list below :

1 Anupamaa ( Star Plus) : 2.6

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin :  (Star Plus) : 2.4

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ( Star Plus) : 2.2

4. Jhanak ( Star Plus) : 2.2

5. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.8

6. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 1.8

7. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.8

8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ( Sab TV) : 1.8

9. Kundali Bhagya ( Zee Tv) : 1.8

10. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si ( Star Plus) : 1.7

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

Comments

