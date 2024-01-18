BARC Ratings: Jhanak sees a huge jump in TRPs enters top five shows; Bigg Boss Season 17 sees a jump in ratings; Teri Meri Doriyaann sees a drip in TRP ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie and Jhanak

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Jhanak sees a huge jump in TRPs enters the top five shows.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si sees a jump in TRPs enters top ten shows.

Bigg Boss also see a rise in TRP ratings enters top ten shows.

Teri Meri Doriyaann sees a huge downfall in TRP ratings.

Check out the list below :

1. Anupamaa ( Star Plus) : 2.8

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin  ; 2.7

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ( Star Plus) : 2.4

4. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 2.3

5. Jhanak ( Star Plus) : 2.1

6. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 2.0

7. Bigg Boss Season 17 ( COLORS) : 2.0

8. Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav ( COLORS) : 2.0

9. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si ( Star Plus) ; 1.9

10. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.9

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

