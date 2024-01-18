BARC Ratings: Jhanak sees a huge jump in TRPs enters top five shows; Bigg Boss Season 17 sees a jump in ratings; Teri Meri Doriyaann sees a drip in TRP ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie and Jhanak

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Jhanak sees a huge jump in TRPs enters the top five shows.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si sees a jump in TRPs enters top ten shows.

Bigg Boss also see a rise in TRP ratings enters top ten shows.

Teri Meri Doriyaann sees a huge downfall in TRP ratings.

Check out the list below :

1. Anupamaa ( Star Plus) : 2.8

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin ; 2.7

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ( Star Plus) : 2.4

4. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 2.3

5. Jhanak ( Star Plus) : 2.1

6. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 2.0

7. Bigg Boss Season 17 ( COLORS) : 2.0

8. Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav ( COLORS) : 2.0

9. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si ( Star Plus) ; 1.9

10. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.9

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

