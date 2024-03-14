BARC Ratings: Jhanak sees a rise in TRPs enters top three shows; Pandya Store sees a jump in ratings enters top five shows, Teri Meri Doriyaann sees a drop in TRP; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, Jhank, YRKKH, Pandya Store

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Jhank sees a jump in TRPs enters top three shows, Panday Store also sees a rise in TRP enters top five shows.

Teri Meri Doriyaann sees a drop in TRPs out of top five shows. Imlie also sees a little drop in ratings.

As usual, Anupama tops the list followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Jhanak, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Pandya Store.

Check out the list below :

1 Anupamaa ( Star Plus) : 2.6

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.3

3. Jhanak ( Star Plus) : 2.3

4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ( Star Plus) : 2.2

5. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.8

6. Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav ( COLORS) : 1.8

7. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 1.7

8. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si ( Star Plus) : 1.7

9. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.7

10. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ( Sab TV) : 1.7

