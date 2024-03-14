BARC Ratings: Jhanak sees a rise in TRPs enters top three shows; Pandya Store sees a jump in ratings enters top five shows, Teri Meri Doriyaann sees a drop in TRP; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, Jhank, YRKKH, Pandya Store

Teri Meri Doriyaann sees a drop in TRPs out of top five shows. Imlie also sees a little drop in ratings. As usual Anupamaa tops the list.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 03/14/2024 - 21:33
BARC Ratings

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Jhank sees a jump in TRPs enters top three shows, Panday Store also sees a rise in TRP enters top five shows.

Teri Meri Doriyaann sees a drop in TRPs out of top five shows. Imlie also sees a little drop in ratings.

As usual, Anupama tops the list followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Jhanak, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Pandya Store.

(ALSO READ: Anupamaa Spoiler: Kinjal and Anupama drag Paritosh to jail )

Check out the list below :

1  Anupamaa ( Star Plus) : 2.6

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.3

3. Jhanak ( Star Plus) : 2.3

4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ( Star Plus) : 2.2

5. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.8  

6. Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav ( COLORS) : 1.8

7. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 1.7

8. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si ( Star Plus) : 1.7

9. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.7

10. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ( Sab TV) : 1.7

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Anupamaa Spoiler: Kinjal and Anupama drag Paritosh to jail )

Anupamaa ghum hai kisey ke pyar meiin Imlie Yeh Hai Chahatein Star Plus Sony TV Udaariyaan Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Bhagya Lakshmi Kundali Bhagya Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shiv shakti tap tyaag tandav Jhanak BARC trp rating Teri Meri Doriyaann Bigg Boss TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 03/14/2024 - 21:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show to have Kapil Sharma and Ed Sheeran collaborate to entertain viewers with music and comedy?
MUMBAI: The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix is a programme, which will be starting at the end of this month. Kapil...
Kavya Spoiler: Adhiraj to prevent judge from granting an extension of bail to Kavya
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Varma. According to the...
Dabangii Spoiler: Yug responds mysteriously, Arya attempts to discover more
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Trending News Today: From Seerat being exposed in Teri Meri Doriyaann to the upcoming Holi track in Kavya-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the...
Murder Mubarak: Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi starrer is all set to release, here is all you can expect
MUMBAI: Murder Mubarak has been in the buzz from the time it was announced and one of the most exciting reasons why...
Is Aamir Khan doing Andaz Apna Apna 2? The superstar on his birthday hinted about the sequel during social media interaction
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan is one of the most loved superstars in the nation. The actor has always surprised the fans and the...
Recent Stories
Trending News
Trending News Today: From Seerat being exposed in Teri Meri Doriyaann to the upcoming Holi track in Kavya-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Aamir Khan
Is Aamir Khan doing Andaz Apna Apna 2? The superstar on his birthday hinted about the sequel during social media interaction
Hina Khan
Hina Khan reveals that she suffers from Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)
Nilanjana Purkayasstha
Even though most people may disagree, I have a lot of faith in our audience; Producer Nilanjana Purkayasstha talks about Dabangii: Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi 
Somi Khan and Adil Khan
Somi Khan and Adil Khan finally responded to Rakhi Sawant's comment 'Somi ko bacha lo' post their marriage
Madness Machayenge
Madness Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge: Wrestler The Great Khali to grace the show
Madness Machayenge
Madness Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge: Ace choreographer Geeta Kapur and Anu Malik to grace the show - Exclusive