BARC Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya enters top 10 shows; Naagin 6 sees a huge drop in ratings; Bigg Boss sustains good ratings; Indian Idol sees a jump in ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie, and Faltu

This week Kumkum Bhagya sees a jump in TRP ratings and enters the top 10 shows whereas Naagin 6 sees a huge drop in ratings. On the other hand, reality shows like Bigg Boss sustain good number at the TRP ratings and Indian Idol sees a jump in ratings.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 18:20
MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

Check out the ratings below:

1Anupamaa (Star Plus) : 2.9

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.7

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.5

4. Imlie (Star Plus) : 2.3

5. Faltu (Star Plus) : 2.2

6. Pandya Store (Star Plus) : 2.1

7. Bigg Boss (Colors) : 2.1

8. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 2.0

9. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) :1.9

10. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.8

11. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Sab) : 1.8

12. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.7

13. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.6

14. Indian Idol (Sony TV) : 1.6

15. Teri Meri Doriyaann ( Star Plus) : 1.5

16. Udaariyaan (Colors) : 1.5

17. Naagin 6 (Colors) : 1.5

18. Parineetii (Colors) : 1.5

19.  Saavi Ki Savaari (Colors) : 1.2

20. Dharampatnii (Colors) : 1.1

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

