BARC Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya enters top 10 shows; Naagin 6 sees a huge drop in ratings; Bigg Boss sustains good ratings; Indian Idol sees a jump in ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie, and Faltu

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Kumkum Bhagya sees a jump in TRP ratings and enters the top 10 shows whereas Naagin 6 sees a huge drop in ratings.

On the other hand, reality shows like Bigg Boss sustain good numbers at the TRP ratings and Indian Idol sees a jump in ratings.

As usual, Anupamaa tops the list followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, and Faltu.

Check out the ratings below:

1Anupamaa (Star Plus) : 2.9

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.7

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.5

4. Imlie (Star Plus) : 2.3

5. Faltu (Star Plus) : 2.2

6. Pandya Store (Star Plus) : 2.1

7. Bigg Boss (Colors) : 2.1

8. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 2.0

9. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) :1.9

10. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.8

11. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Sab) : 1.8

12. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.7

13. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.6

14. Indian Idol (Sony TV) : 1.6

15. Teri Meri Doriyaann ( Star Plus) : 1.5

16. Udaariyaan (Colors) : 1.5

17. Naagin 6 (Colors) : 1.5

18. Parineetii (Colors) : 1.5

19. Saavi Ki Savaari (Colors) : 1.2

20. Dharampatnii (Colors) : 1.1

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

