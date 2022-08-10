BARC Ratings : Must Read! Kumkum Bhagya and Naagin 6 see a drop in TRP ratings, Kundali Bhagya and Bhagya Laxmi see a jump in ratings; TKSS – Indian Idol sees a rise in TRP, Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie and Faltu

This week Bhagya Laxmi and Kundali Bhagya enter the top 10 shows whereas Naagin 6 and Kumkum Bhagya see a drop in TRP ratings. Whereas Chashni in its first week enters the top 20 shows at the BARC ratings.
BARC Ratings

MUMBAI :The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.
This week Bhagya Laxmi and Kundali Bhagya enter the top 10 shows whereas Naagin 6 and Kumkum Bhagya see a drop in TRP ratings. Whereas Chashni in its first week enters the top 20 shows at the BARC ratings.

Reality shows The Kapil Sharma Show and Indian Idol see a jump in TRP ratings.

As usual, Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie, and Faltu.

 Check out the ratings below:

1 Anupamaa (Star Plus) : 3.0

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.8

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.5

4. Imlie (Star Plus) : 2.4

5. Faltu (Star Plus) : 2.2

6. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 2.2

7. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 2.1

8. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.8

9. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Sab) : 1.7

10. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.7

11. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.6

12. . Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.6

13. Indian Idol (Sony TV) : 1.6

14. Udaariyaan (Colors) : 1.5

15. Parineetii (Colors) : 1.5

16. Naagin 6 (Colors) : 1.4

17. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.3

18. The Kapil Sharma Show ( Colors) : 1.2

19. Dharampatni  ( Colors) : 1.1

20. Chashni ( Star Plus) : 1.0

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 03/23/2023 - 18:37

