BARC Ratings : Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five shows; Kumkum Bhagya enters the top ten shows; Aupama tops the shows followed by GHKKPM, YRKKG, Imlie, and Pandya Store

This week, Bigg Boss sustains the same TRP ratings, whereas Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRP ratings. As usual Anupamaa tops the list followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and Pandya Store.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 02/03/2023 - 13:00
BARC Ratings : Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five sh

MUMBAI:The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week, Bigg Boss sustains the same TRP ratings, whereas Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRP ratings.

Pandya Store enters the top five shows, Kumkum Bhagya makes it to the top ten shows.

As usual, Anupamaa tops the list followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, and Pandya Store.

ALSO READ:BARC India remains committed to its stakeholders

Check out the ratings below:

1. Anupamaa (Star Plus) : 2.8

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.6

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.4

4. Imlie (Star Plus) : 2.2

5. Pandya Store (Star Plus) : 2.1

6. Faltu (Star Plus) : 2.1

7. Bigg Boss (Colors) : 2.1

8. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.9

9.Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) :1.8

10.  Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.8
 
11. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.8

12. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Sab) : 1.6

13. Indian Idol (Sony TV) : 1.6

14. Teri Meri Doriyaann ( Star Plus) : 1.5

15. Naagin 6 (Colors) : 1.5

16. Udaariyaan (Colors) : 1.5

17. Parineetii (Colors) : 1.4

18. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : .14

19. Pandya Store (Star Plus) : 1.1

20. Saavi Ki Savaari (Colors) : 1.1

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein actor Neil Bhatt shares how he is keeping up with COVID-19

Anupamaa ghum hai kisey ke pyar meiin Imlie Yeh Hai Chahatein Star Plus Sony TV Udaariyaan Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Bhagya Lakshmi Sasural Simar Ka 2 Kundali Bhagya Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Sirf Tum The Kapil Sharma Show Naagin 6 DANCE INDIA DANCE LITTLE MASTERS BARC trp rating Teri Meri Doriyaann TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 02/03/2023 - 13:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
BARC Ratings : Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five shows; Kumkum Bhagya enters the top ten shows; Aupama tops the shows followed by GHKKPM, YRKKG, Imlie, and Pandya Store
MUMBAI:The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu and Akshara's eagerly anticipated reunion has arrived
MUMBAI : Abhimanyu And Akshara's Eagerly Anticipated Reunion Has Arrived In Star Plus's Show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhinav wants Abhir to know his real father is Abhimanyu, Akshara wants to hide it
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan comes out and supports Sumbul Touqeer Khan says “Come out as the winner of the show and then we shall meet”
MUMBAI: Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved on-screen couples, and their chemistry in the show Imlie was loved...
Exclusive! Kaabil actor Rockey Raina roped in for movie Ground Zero
MUMBAI : Upcoming movie of Excel entertainment titled Ground Zero which has Emraan Hashmi in the leading role is...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Kaabil actor Rockey Raina roped in for movie Ground Zero
Exclusive! Kaabil actor Rockey Raina roped in for movie Ground Zero

Latest Video

Related Stories
Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan comes out and supports Sumbul Touqeer Khan says “Come out as the winner of the show and then we shall
Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan comes out and supports Sumbul Touqeer Khan says “Come out as the winner of the show and then we shall meet”
Ankit Gupta looks dapper after his mindblowing transformation as Jahaan and Junooniyatt! Check it out!
Ankit Gupta looks dapper after his mind-blowing transformation as Jahaan in Junooniyatt, check it out!
Keywords: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, BALH2, Ram Kapoor, Priya Sood, Nakkul Mehta, Disha Parmar, Alfiya Kapadia, Raya, Pihu, Ekta K
After Nakuul Mehta, Ekta Kapoor pens emotional goodbye to Ram and Priya says, “Thankyou for bringing the second installment of Ram and Priya to life”! Check it out!
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gets the most beautiful message from Ankit Gupta
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gets the most beautiful message from Ankit Gupta
'Bigg Boss 16': Nimrit cries for help as Archana throws chilli, haldi water in eyes
'Bigg Boss 16': Nimrit cries for help as Archana throws chilli, haldi water in eyes
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Kavita Banerjee thanks her friends, for putting up with her this annoying habit
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Kavita Banerjee thanks her friends, for putting up with her this annoying habit