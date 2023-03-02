BARC Ratings : Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five shows; Kumkum Bhagya enters the top ten shows; Aupama tops the shows followed by GHKKPM, YRKKG, Imlie, and Pandya Store

MUMBAI:The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week, Bigg Boss sustains the same TRP ratings, whereas Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRP ratings.

Pandya Store enters the top five shows, Kumkum Bhagya makes it to the top ten shows.

As usual, Anupamaa tops the list followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, and Pandya Store.

Check out the ratings below:

1. Anupamaa (Star Plus) : 2.8

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.6

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.4

4. Imlie (Star Plus) : 2.2

5. Pandya Store (Star Plus) : 2.1

6. Faltu (Star Plus) : 2.1

7. Bigg Boss (Colors) : 2.1

8. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.9

9.Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) :1.8

10. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.8



11. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.8

12. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Sab) : 1.6

13. Indian Idol (Sony TV) : 1.6

14. Teri Meri Doriyaann ( Star Plus) : 1.5

15. Naagin 6 (Colors) : 1.5

16. Udaariyaan (Colors) : 1.5

17. Parineetii (Colors) : 1.4

18. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : .14

19. Pandya Store (Star Plus) : 1.1

20. Saavi Ki Savaari (Colors) : 1.1

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

