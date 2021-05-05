Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein actor Neil Bhatt shares how he is keeping up with COVID-19

MUMBAI: COVID-19 has taken a toll on everyone. The Coronavirus situation has had everyone on the edge, and while everyone has been keeping their safety, it still gets to people.

Neil Bhatt, who has himself had COVID-19 earlier, told an entertainment portal how he is ensuring that precautions are taken and not stress about it to keep up. The Coronavirus has been difficult on everyone, ask him how has he been coping with, and he says he is trying to maintain his peace.

The actor, who is currently seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, told India Forums, ''COVID has been tough on everyone and I am no different, being a COVID survivor. I have been taking care of myself in my quarantine period and even after that. I make sure that all my loved ones and well-wishers are doing well too, and I keep posting on social media to wear masks and wash hands and follow the protocol. Otherwise, I don't tend to take a lot of stress about COVID because I have been through it and I know that the second wave is stronger and more infectious in that sense, I have been taking my precautions but not going overboard or panicking about it. So, as of now, I am mentally at peace.''

Currently, the team is shooting in Goa post the restrictions on the shooting were levied in the state of Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the show has been doing extremely well with the fans and continues to be in the news for being at the top spot.

The television show also features Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh in the lead roles along with Neil. The show recently made it to the second spot in the TRP charts.

