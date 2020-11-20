BARC update: Anupamaa tops the charts; Kundali Bhagya follows

MUMBAI: Every week, we eagerly wait for BARC to release its weekly data to know how our favourite TV show fared this time. The TRP list is out, and we are here to tell you which serial failed and which left everyone impressed.

Also read : Tripti Shankhdhar bags Dangal TV’s Prem Bandhan

There are no surprises in the top spot. Star Plus' much-loved show Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey is yet again ruling the list on top, with 8547 impressions. While last week India's Best Dancer had toppled Kundali Bhagya, this time the show has managed to get its position back. Kundali Bhagya is on spot two with 7175 impressions. It looks like Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Karan's (Dheeraj Dhoopar) romance and Mahira's game plan is working well for the show.

Kumkum Bhagya has taken the third spot with 6235 impressions. India's Best Dancer slipped to spot 4 with 5411 impressions. Lastly, we have one of the longest-running shows Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on spot 5. TMKOC has gained its position back on top 5 in the TRP list with 5185 impressions.

Also read : Raghav, Dharmesh, the Indian Idol team and the lead cast of Story 9 Months Ki to grace India’s Best Dancer’s Grand Finale episode

Credits: Pinkvilla