Barkha Sengupta: 'Historical shows bring in a lot of Indianness in us'

Actress Barkha Sengupta says that historical shows are not only informative but entertaining as well and they are still popular among the audience.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 08/15/2022 - 17:45
Barkha Sengupta: 'Historical shows bring in a lot of Indianness in us'

MUMBAI :Actress Barkha Sengupta says that historical shows are not only informative but entertaining as well and they are still popular among the audience.

She said this while talking about the historical show 'Swaraj - Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha'.

A 75-episode series is about the history of India's freedom struggle and certain historical facts that are not much talked about or mentioned at many places.

The actress will be playing the role of Abbakka Rani, who was among the earliest freedom fighters and queen of Tulu Nadu, a border region between the states of Karnataka and Kerala in southern India and the people over there speak Tulu language.

She explains: "I think historical shows attract audiences because it is a time period that a lot of people do not know about very clearly. I think it definitely brings in a lot of Indianness in us when we watch what our country has been through."

'Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi' fame further shares why people would love to watch the show and says: "I think there are two reasons - because we want to feel patriotic and yet we don't know of a lot of stories that have happened in that time period. So, historical shows are our connection to that time zone."

The series, produced by Contiloe Pictures, will be showing various historical events from 1498 when Vasco da Gama first reached India to 1947 when the country got independence. It will be starting from August 14 on DD National.

SOURCE-IANS

Barkha Sengupta Swaraj Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha Abbakka Rani Contiloe Vasco da Gama DD National Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 08/15/2022 - 17:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
From planes to vanity vans, Arjun Kapoor's weirdest makeout places
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on the latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan' revealed that he has made out in...
'I Am Groot' director Kristen Lepore was impressed by Vin Diesel during recording session
MUMBAI: Hollywood actor Vin Diesel, who lent his voice for the character of Groot in the animated series 'I Am Groot',...
Really! Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah couldn’t stop cracking up during This scene in ‘Darlings’, read to know what happened
MUMBAI: Also read:...
Shocking! From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kangana Ranaut, times when celebs were victims of physical abuses
MUMBAI: Salman Khan was accused of physically abusing his girlfriends, right from Somi Ali to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan....
Shocking! Times when Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly addressed drama queen Rakhi Sawant as ‘Third-Grade’
MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is right now the top most actress in television. But there was a time when Rupali was trying...
Arun Vijay: Would be great to work with Shraddha Kappor in 'Yaanai' remake
MUMBAI : Tamil actor Arun Vijay says he would want filmmaker Rohit Shetty to remake 'Yaanai' in Hindi with actress...
Recent Stories
Really! Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah couldn’t stop cracking up during This scene in ‘Darlings’, read to know what happened
Really! Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah couldn’t stop cracking up during This scene in ‘Darlings’, read to know what happened
Latest Video