Barkha Singh on playing brides in 'Masaba Masaba 2', 'The Great Wedding of Munnes'

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/15/2022 - 10:00
MUMBAI: Actress Barkha Singh has talked about portraying two different brides in 'Masaba Masaba 2' and 'The Great Wedding of Munnes'. She finds it a coincidence that both the shows were released around the same time and had her in wedding outfits.

Barkha as Aisha in 'Masaba Masba 2' and as Maahi in 'The Great Wedding of Munnes' were poles apart when it comes to their personality. Mastering both these bridal looks, Barkha Singh shares insights on how she ace both of her characters.

The actress mentions, "It was sheer coincidence that both released around the same time and both portray me as a bride. However, both are very different from each other. Aisha in Masaba Masaba is a modern independent girl who is confident, unapologetically cold, yet has a warm heart. I wanted to strike a balance between being subtle and owning the space as the scenes required her to do."

Barkha adds: "Mahi, on the other hand from 'The great weddings of Munnes' is a family-oriented girl from UP who falls in love with the simplicity and honesty of Munnes."

"She is a vivacious character and required me to not be too subtle with my performance. I loved being both brides that were both so different from the kind of bride I'd be in real life!"
 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/15/2022 - 10:00

