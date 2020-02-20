Barrister Babu: Anirudh fights with everyone to save Bondita's life

MUMBAI: Colors' show Barrister Babu is up for a high voltage drama. In the previous episodes, we saw how Bondita was all set to get married to an old man forcibly. Also, her mother was locked somewhere and she was helpless to save her child.

Anirudh who attended the wedding was shocked to see Bondita forcibly getting married to an old man. He raised his voice against this and totally opposed for the marriage. Anirudh drags the old man from the mandap.

Amid all this, the old man dies in the wedding mandap and the marriage is called off. However, the villagers demand Bondita become Sati as her would-be husband has died. Anirudh opposes this but the villagers pay no heed to him. Bondita's mother begs in front of Anirudh to save her daughter's life.

A lot of drama takes place as Anirudh indulges into a fight with the villagers. He warns everyone that he will burn the entire village if they forcibly get Bondita to become a Sati.

Will Anirudh be able to save Bondita's life? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.