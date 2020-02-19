Barrister Babu: Anirudh vows to stop Bondita's marriage with the old man

MUMBAI: Colors' newly launched show Barrister Babu is going through lots of twists and turns in the story. With just one week after the show went off-air, the show has gained momentum and is managing to impress the viewers.

In the previous episode, we saw ho Bondita disagrees to apply haldi till she doesn't get the letter from her would-be husband. However, once she gets the letter, she lets the haldi ceremony happen.

Meanwhile, Anirudh is also invited to the wedding who is unaware of Bondita getting married to an old man.

On the wedding day, Bondita is given sleeping pills and she is partly unconscious and is not aware of what's happening. She is brought to the wedding mandap in such a state.

Anirudh is shocked to see this and he immediately raises his voice against this cruel act. The people around oppose him and tell him not to interfere. However, Anirudh who is adamant vows to stop this marriage.

He drags the old man from the mandap and says that he won't let this marriage happen at any cost.

Will Anuridh be able to stop Bondita's marriage? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.