Barrister Babu: Anirudh weeps as he recollects the good old memories with his childhood love Saudamini

MUMBAI: Colors' show Barrister Babu has always been high on drama. We all know how Anirudh fights against society and married Bondita to save her. Unfortunately, both Anirudh and Bondita land in more trouble after Anirudh's family refuses to accept this marriage.

In the upcoming episode, while Bondita is trying her best to adjust in the new house, Anirudh is soaked in sadness as he has lost the love of his life. After marrying Bondita, Anirudh has badly hurt Saudamini and she is extremely upset about it. Anirudh who deeply loves her is helpless.

We will see how Anirudh is recollecting his childhood days that he spent with Saudamini. He goes through lots of memories he had with Saudamini and now they are just good old memories for him as he is now married to Bondita.

It seems Anirudh is not able to forget Saudamini but he will have to.