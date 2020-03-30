Barrister Babu: Anirudh yells at Bondita for wetting the bed

MUMBAI: Colors' show Barrister Babu has always been high on drama. The show has witnessed lots of twists and turns in the story.

In the previous episode, we saw how Bondita was exposed by Batuk in front of the whole Roy family for wetting the bed. A lot of drama was created with Bondita getting an earful from Trilochan and Binoy.

Anirudh too was present at that moment but couldn't say anything. Bondita got extremely scared whereas Saudamini was happy to see Bondita getting scolded.

And now, in the upcoming episode, we will see how Anirudh tries to explain to Bondita by scolding her for wetting the bed.

Bondita starts crying and asks Anirudh to get her mother to take care of her. Anirudh recollects a meeting with Bondita's mother where she told him that it’s the matter of her self-respect and she can't live at her daughter's house.

Anirudh then tries to explain to Bondita in his own way to which she understands what he is trying to say.

It will be interesting to see how Bondita will obey Anirudh.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.