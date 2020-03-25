Barrister Babu: Bondita wets her bed again! Who will help her out?

MUMBAI: Colors' show Barrister Babu has always been high on drama. We have seen how Bondita is trying her best to adjust in the Roy family. With Mini constantly making plans to separate Bondita and Anirudh, things are not going to be easy for the little girl.

In the previous episodes, we saw how Bondita wets her bed and gets scared of Trilochan and Binoy.

And now, in the upcoming episode, we will see how Bondita wets her bed again and doesn't know what to do.

She tries to throw her mattress and blanket outside the window but sees the servant standing there.

Bondita takes her mattress and blanket and keeps them in the bathroom. But her problem is yet not over. Her clothes are wet and she doesn't know what to do.

She thinks about Pari as she would be the one who can help her. But how will she step out of her room to get her help?

