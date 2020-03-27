Barrister Babu: Mini tries to come close to Anirudh in Bondita's absence

MUMBAI: Colors' show Barrister Babu is all set to witness a high voltage drama in the upcoming episode.

Previously, we saw how Bondita wets her bed and Batuk exposes her in front of the whole Roy family. Bondita is being scolded by Trilochan and Binoy in front of Anirudh and the whole family for this.

Anirudh goes blank as he watches all this drama happen. Meanwhile, Mini is happy seeing Bondita getting scolded.

We all know how Mini is trying to create problems in Bondita's life so that she can get Anirudh back.

Mini has tried her best to separate Anirudh and Bondita and will continue doing this.

In the upcoming episode, we will see how Anirudh is upset with whatever happened with Bondita and how he will discuss it with Saudamini.

On the other hand, Saudamini is very happy about all this and tries to play safe by talking good things about Bondita. She hugs Anirudh and both get lost in a moment. However, a few seconds later, Anirudh recollects the moment that he married Bondita and steps away from Saudamini. This irks her.

What will happen next? Will Saudamini be successful in her evil plans? What do you think?