Barrister Babu: Mini tries to trap Bondita; will she be successful?

MUMBAI: Colors' show Barrister Babu is always high on drama. The upcoming episodes of the show will witness major twists and turns in the story.

We all know how Saudamini was left heartbroken when she learnt about the love of her life Anirudh being married to Bondita. Well, Anirudh too lost his childhood sweetheart but has now moved on in his life.

However, it seems Saudamini hasn't and is not ready to give up Anirudh at any cost. Also, Binoy left no chance to brainwash Saudamini making her completely against Bondita.

In the upcoming tracks, we will see how Saudamini will show her completely different avatar where she will try and act as if everything is normal. Anirudh has already started feeling strange about it and even asked her but she avoids answering him.

In today's episode, we will see how Saudamini gets Bondita ready for some celebration which is set to have in Roy Chaudhary mansion. While she is decking up Bondita, the little girl asks Saudamini about who is she and what is she doing in this house, to which Saudamini's reaction was just too evil. Bondita's question was legit but it pricked Saudamini and she tried to trap her with her words.

Bondita was carefully listening to Saudamini and it would be interesting to see till what extent does Saudamini go to get Anirudh back in her life.