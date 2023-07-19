Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Is Reyansh getting possessive for Aradhna?

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 07/19/2023 - 20:16
Aradhna

MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television’s "Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka" brings forth a stormy romance drama that explores the clash of two headstrong individuals – Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) and Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi). Set in the milieu of a newsroom, this intriguing narrative sees the passionate duo lock horns as they find themselves entwined in a complex web of emotions. In the recent episode, the viewers witnessed how Aradhana confronts Reyansh’s mother on how she is the reason behind her tampered relationship with her son. Meanwhile, Reyansh overhears the conversation and it touches his heart.

In today’s episode i.e. 19th July, Reyansh sees Krishnan talking to Aradhna, looking at this he reacts and pins him against the table leaving Aradhna in shock. She is not been able to understand this sudden change in him. However, Vikram meets Aradhna and informs her that Reyansh knows a judge who can get him a marriage certificate right away. Reyansh still in the misconception of their relationship looks at them from his cabin with jealousy taking over his mind.

Tune into Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka every Monday to Friday at 8 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television


 

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Reyansh Kushal Tandon Aradhana Shivangi Joshi
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

