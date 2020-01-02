Basant Bhatt rejoins Vighnaharta Ganesha

MUMBAI: Basant Bhatt gained immense popularity for his role of Kartikey in Sony Entertainment Television’s Vighnaharta Ganesha. However, he was replaced by Pratham Kadam, who is known for Siya Ke Ram and Mahakaali.

But the latest news that we hear from the set is that Basant Bhatt is back in the show. Basant had to leave the show and he told media that he had committed less days of shoot in a month. However, he was asked to give more dates to the show, which was not possible for him at that time as he was already occupied with RadhaKrishn. Hence, left with no option Basant had to quit the show.

And the makers replaced him with Pratham. Basant confirmed the news and said, 'Yes I am back in the show. Things are sorted between me and the production house. The dates issues are sorted and I am happy to be back in the show.'

Are you excited to watch the upcoming episodes?

Credits: India Forums