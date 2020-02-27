News

Based on true events, watch Captain Phillips as a part of Privé Recommends only on &PrivéHD

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Feb 2020 06:17 PM

MUMBAI: February XX, 2020:  &PrivéHD brings another recommendation from the channel’s library. 

Academy Award Winner for Best Picture ‘Captain Phillips’ will air as a part of Privé Recommends 

starring two-time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks and BAFTA award winner for Best Supporting Actor Barkhad Abdi.

The movie is a multi-layered examination of the 2009 hijacking of the U.S. container ship Maersk Alabama by a crew of Somali pirates. The film, with a rating of 7.8 on IMDB, focuses on the Alabama’s commanding officer, Captain Richard Phillips (Tom Hanks), and the Somali pirate captain, Muse (Barkhad Abdi) who takes him hostage. The two men are set on an unstoppable collision course when Muse and his crew target Phillips’ unarmed ship, finding themselves at the mercy of forces beyond their control. The movie has been nominated six times at the Academy Awards and airs on February 28, 2020 at 9 PM as a part of Privé Recommends only on &PrivéHD.

 

Tags &PrivéHD Captain Phillips Barkhad Abdi Academy Awards Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

The who's who of Bollywood attended the...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Whose fashion game is better?

Anita
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the jumpsuit better:

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here