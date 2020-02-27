Based on true events, watch Captain Phillips as a part of Privé Recommends only on &PrivéHD

MUMBAI: February XX, 2020: &PrivéHD brings another recommendation from the channel’s library.

Academy Award Winner for Best Picture ‘Captain Phillips’ will air as a part of Privé Recommends

starring two-time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks and BAFTA award winner for Best Supporting Actor Barkhad Abdi.

The movie is a multi-layered examination of the 2009 hijacking of the U.S. container ship Maersk Alabama by a crew of Somali pirates. The film, with a rating of 7.8 on IMDB, focuses on the Alabama’s commanding officer, Captain Richard Phillips (Tom Hanks), and the Somali pirate captain, Muse (Barkhad Abdi) who takes him hostage. The two men are set on an unstoppable collision course when Muse and his crew target Phillips’ unarmed ship, finding themselves at the mercy of forces beyond their control. The movie has been nominated six times at the Academy Awards and airs on February 28, 2020 at 9 PM as a part of Privé Recommends only on &PrivéHD.