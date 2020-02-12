News

BB 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee confined to bed

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Feb 2020 02:09 PM

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee had to leave BB13midway owing to her back ache issues. When she entered the show again as Rashami Desai’s connection the actress could be spotted wearing a back support for the same reason.

The actress has a history of back issues in the past and underwent a major surgery a few years ago. She was recovering from the problem but the sources of a leading entertainment portal state otherwise. Devoleena’s back issue has come back. The actress was in Delhi when she experienced a shooting pain in her back and has been confined to complete bed rest for minimum 2-3 days.

Credits: India Forums

