BB 13: Himanshi Khurana no longer the captain of the house!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Nov 2019 09:18 PM

MUMBAI: The Bigg Boss 13 house is not an easy one to stay in. The audience gets to see love, hatred, sadness, frustration, and anger displayed by the participants. Recently, contestant Arti Singh experienced a panic attack. While some showed concern for her health, others did not pay any attention. Post her massive breakdown, she spoke to the audience and in a powerful video, spoke about mental health.

Mired in controversies that don't seem to halt any time soon, a high-point from this week was captaincy. Himanshi Khurana, who was crowned captain of the house, lost her title due to resistance from the housemates.

Himanshi was boycotted entire week as the people of house refused to accept her as captain, except Asim and Shefali. It will soon be announced that Himanshi will no longer be the captain as she failed to perform her duties with diligence and additionally broke the rules of the house.

Well, catch all the action in tonight’s episode! Tell us who your favourite contestant is in the comments below.

Credits: India Forums

 

 

Tags > Salman Khan, Siddharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mahira Sharma, Aarti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill, Hindustan Bhau, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Zariwala, Himanshi Khurana, TellyChakkar,

