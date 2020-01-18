Bb13: Asim and Umar's bond sets major sibling goals

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is the most popular season of the controversial reality show. Asim, Sana, Paras, and Sid seem to be the strongest contenders for the trophy.

Well, Asim and Sid's friendship had won many hearts. But the two are rivals now. It began with during a task, Asim refused to follow Siddharth's advice.

Asim is one of the most talked about contestants and is known as the poster boy in the house. Asim loves to stay shirtless. Sometimes angry, sometimes cute, Asim is going quite strong in the game.

The family week is on in the BB house. Asim's brother Umar entered the house and guided Asim not only like a big brother but also as a teacher. When Asim was wrong, he said he needs to improve on that aspect. This shows their bond and that elder siblings always take care of younger ones in any situation.

Umar also said that Siddharth is the elder brother of Asim in the show. Have a look at a picture of the brothers that was posted by fans recently.