THIS BB13 contestant is keen on working with Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla who was a part of Bigg Boss 13 is all over the news ever since the show. The actor was one of the strongest players since the beginning and he strategised his game as per the situation.

With his excellent strategy, Sid not just managed to win several hearts but also won the show. The actor is still the talk of the town for various reasons. From his allegedly love relationship with Shehnaaz Gill to bagging several projects, Sid has been on a roll.

Sid's career is reaching new heights every passing day and there are many who are eagerly waiting to share the screen with him. From singers to actors to producers, everyone is keen on working with the handsome hunk.

And now, the latest one who expressed her desire to work with Sid is none other than Bigg Boss 13 contestant Madhurima Tuli.

The actress recently revealed that if given an opportunity she would definitely love to work with Sidharth.

Well, Sidharth is very much in demand these days. Madhurima and Sid will make a great pair.

What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comments.

