News

BB13: Fans love Sidharth Shukla's jodi with this person in the house

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Dec 2019 07:22 PM

MUMBAI: Colors' Bigg Boss 13 has seen lots of drama and action in the house. Every day, there have been dynamic changes in all the relationships among the contestants and more so with the entrance of the new wildcards. 

Actor Siddharth Shukla has a huge female fan base. His entry inside the Bigg Boss house came as big news to all his fans. 

His love and hate relationship with former co-star Rashami Desai is one of the most talked-about things about the show. Also, he has serious temper issues that keep him in limelight. 

Sid also gets along with Shehnaz Kaur Gill, who calls herself 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif'. Even the host Salman Khan loves her bindaas attitude, and she is being really liked by the viewers this season.

Sid and Asim have also seen an on-again off-again friendship. But netizens love them the most.

Don't believe us? Take a look below.

Tags > Bigg Boss, Fans love, Sidharth Shukla, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Star Studded screening of 'LEVEL 13'

Star Studded screening of 'LEVEL 13'
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Kunwar Amar
Kunwar Amar
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Shaleen Bhanot
Shaleen Bhanot
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Muskaan Mihani
Muskaan Mihani

past seven days