BB13 Finale highlights: Shehnaaz Gill jumps with joy with Sidharth Shukla's sweet surprise

MUMBAI: The stage for Bigg Boss 13 grand finale is set and everyone is eagerly waiting for the winner to be announced. Sidharth Shukla is touted to be the winner of Bigg Boss season 13 and has been getting lots of support from all over the nation.

It wasn't an easy journey for any contestant to make it to the finals but Asim Riaz, Sidharth, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai managed to reach here.

Apart from waiting for the moment where Salman Khan will announce the winner, the viewers will be seeing lots of masti and dhamaal with contestants setting the stage on fire with their performances. Also, we would get to see all the evicted contestants during the finale which will be a cherry on the cake.

And now, the most highlighted relationship of Bigg Boss 13 is Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. The duo made everyone go aww with their romance.

And today, as the show is set to end, we will see Sid and Sana's adorable chemistry for one last time.

Shehnaaz who is extremely fond of Sid and wants him to praise her. Sid in his own style says that how much more should he praise her.

Shehnaaz says to SId that she loves him to which he says that she is a flipper and now she is expressing her love. Sana gets upset and complains to Arti Singh about it.

Minutes later, Sid comes in a fully decked up Punjabi avatar. He is seen wearing a pagdi and Sana goes crazy seeing him like this. She then kisses Sid on his forehead.

Take a look at the pictures:

Sid and Sana's sweet camaraderie will definitely make everyone go aww. Well, lots of fun is set to happen. Are you excited for it? Tell us in the comments.