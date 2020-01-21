BB13: Madhurima opens up on her equation with Vishal

MUMBAI: Madhurima Tuli was ousted from BB13 because of resorting to violence against her ex Vishal Aditya Singh. The makers decided to take the drastic step after the actress hit Vishal repeatedly with a pan. The actress says that she was instigated by Vishal as part of his game plan.

What do you think about these Bigg Boss Showtees ?

Here are a few excerpts from her interaction with TOI.

How would you describe your experience in Bigg Boss? You were eliminated because you hit Vishal...

It was a nice experience. I survived for a month-and-a-half. I could have survived longer, agar maine yeh harkat nahi ki hoti. But I did it because mere self-respect ko bohot zyada chot pohochate jaa raha tha repeatedly. I couldn’t take it anymore. Of course, I regret being out of the show, but not my actions. Jo hua so hua. I regret that I disrespected the rules of the show and not anything else. Anybody in my place would have reacted in the same way or maybe more harshly. I reacted the way I did because he disrespected me a lot of times. Woh cheez waise nikalni thi aur nikal gayi. People get to see just an hour-long episode. So, they don’t know what happens throughout the day and what I went through. He targeted my career.

Even when things were getting better between us, he would make me feel lonely. He went around giving good morning hugs and kisses to other women. Of course, I would feel bad about it. In fact, I felt disgusted by his actions; I felt left out. According to me, whatever he did, was done deliberately. It was his plan and strategy to make me feel lonely. It was clear that he didn’t want me on the show and he said it when he saw me enter the house. His actions were all planned to get me thrown out of the show. He provoked me. I should have been stronger, but I was an emotional fool. I forgave him and tried to mend things again between us. I should have focused on my game rather than concentrating on him. I hold him responsible for being eliminated from the show.

Though you two were mostly at loggerheads on the show, the audience also saw some romantic moments between the two of you. They were wondering if you would rekindle your relationship with him. Do you feel you got carried away and it was too much too soon? No, I loved him. I don’t regret those moments because that’s when I realised what was happening with me wasn’t right, as a result of which, issues between us escalated. Also, I didn’t want to feel like I didn’t give my 100 per cent to the relationship. So, I don’t regret the romantic moments between him and me. Those moments made me realise that he was playing games just to be on the show and throw me out of it.

Credits: TOI