BB13 Shefali Bagga opens up on her marriage plans

MUMBAI: Shefali Bagga gained immense popularity after her participation in Bigg Boss 13. Shefali was evicted in the initial stage but was brought back as a wildcard entrant.

In her recent Instagram post, Shefali decided to give a witty response to all those asking her that when is she going to get married. She posted a picture of her holding a garland with the caption, 'For all those asking “shadi kab karoge”? (Specially relatives) : uff, shadi ka toh abhi koi plan nahi hai !! (Following salman sir’s footsteps) Also an update #mujhseshadikaroge bhi band hogaya #coronaoutbreak.'

Credits: India Forums