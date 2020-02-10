BB13: Is Sidharth in love with Sana? Rakhi Vijan gives her take

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most popular seasons of the reality show. It is loved by commoners and celebrities alike.

One of the ardent fans of the show has been Rakhi Vijan, who is currently seen in Naagin 4 and was a Bigg Boss contestant herself back in Season 2. In a recent interaction with a media portal, the actress opened up on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill's equation and applauded the contestants for surviving this season for so long.

She said that Shehnaaz Gill is the best and deserves to win. She also said that she doesn't feel there is anything romantic between Shukla and Gill and that they are just great friends so far. But she said she hopes something happens between them as they make an adorable couple.

