BB13: Sidharth Shukla is the most tweeted contestant

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was a hit not only on TV bit also on digital platform Twitter. Compared to 41 million tweets in 2018, Twitter recorded over 105 million tweets between January 1, 2020 and the show's finale (February 15). In fact, with these numbers, the season became the most talked about season of the reality show on Twitter.

Sidharth, who won the show, became the season's most tweeted about contestant, with Asim Riaz in the second position. Asim became the first runner-up of the show as well.

Actress Rashami Desai, who made it to the season's top 5 finalists, was third in the list, followed by Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaz Gill.

Credits: Pinkvilla