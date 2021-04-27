Is this BB14 contestant the highest-paid celebrity of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11?

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is coming up for a new season. Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Sanaya Irani, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli, and Abhinav Shukla have given their nod to participate in the show.

A media portal reports, Rahul is the highest-paid celebrity contestant this season. Sources state that Rahul is paid a whopping amount to do the show. The popular singer is apparently paid between Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh per episode.

Initially, Rahul was not sure about participating in the show as he was offered the upcoming season of Nach Baliye with girlfriend Disha Parmar. But he declined the offer as they were planning to get married and now with COVID-19 situation in the country, the couple will not be tying the knot anytime soon. Hence, Rahul decided to take up Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

It be shot in South Africa next month and the celebrities will soon be flying in the first week of May.

