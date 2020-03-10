Be good to girls, animals : Mahika Sharma urges on Holi

MUMBAI: As Holi is here, actress Mahika Sharma has a special message for her fans. She urged them to be good to females and young girl.

"India is no stranger to the problem of sexual assault. The country has time and again confronted heightened incidents of rape with public outcries, rallies and protests, calling for an end to the rampant misogyny that makes men believe they are entitled to the bodies of women and girls. But none of these rules apply on Holi, the Hindu festival that marks the onset of spring and the victory of good over evil. Celebrations for the multi-day event kick off with the lighting of a bonfire, followed by the colorful festivities its known around the world for. There's loud party music, bright colors, water balloons, alcohol, and it's often all playing out on the streets of major cities and town. Its jubilance is crystalized in the popular Hindi catchphrase: "Bura Na Mano, Holi Hai," which loosely translates to, "Don't feel bad, it's Holi." Let's unpack what this means: in theory, non-stop party — a coming together of friends and foes, where all grievances are forgiven — marked by great food, music and flowing drinks. In reality, though, that same anything-goes attitude makes room for a no holds barred rampage of sexual assault and harassment where inhibitions are down, spirits are high, and women are up for grabs. Women who brave to venture out to celebrate the day are cat-called, pelted with water balloons strategically aimed at their breasts and genitals, groped under the guise of a friendly hug, and finally, violently assaulted. I do hereby request people to not lose their humanity. Respect girls in every way," she said in a statement.

Talking later the FIR and Ramayana actress said not to tortured animals with Colours and cannabis.

"Every year I read in newspapers and social media post that how streat animals are being tortured either by spreading harmful colours on their bodies. Which the leak on later and dies out of infection. Else they are feed cannabis for fun. This is really a bad idea. It should be announced as a criminal offence. People shouldn't forget what humanity means," she adds.

Concluding she wished her fans "Happy Holi"