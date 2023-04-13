Beautiful! Check out the different stunning looks of Anupamaa

MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. These days the track revolves around Anuj and Anupama’s heartbreaking separation.

Lead actress Rupali Ganguly has been winning hearts of the young and old by portraying the role of a strong woman who knows how to handle not just her family life and kids but can also do anything she puts her mind to. From starting a dance academy to growing her mother’s catering business, Anupama has done everything with aplomb.

Currently the track of Anupamaa revolves around the heartbreaking separation between Anuj and Anupamaa. While the latter is all set to start her new dance academy, Anuj is staying with Maya for the sake of his daughter Choti Anu.

