BEAUTIFUL! Before romancing Neha Solanki in Titli, handsome hunk Avinash Mishra has been paired opposite these television divas

Neha

MUMBAI: Avinash Mishra is currently seen as Garv Mehta in Star Plus' recently released show Titli. 

The show started to air on the small screen a few months ago and it is being loved by the viewers. 

Titli also stars Neha Solanki in a pivotal role. 

Well, Avinash is being loved for his character Garv in the drama series. 

While the viewers have loved Avinash's chemistry with Neha, the actor has always managed to create the same spark with his other co-actresses.

So, let's take a look at actresses whom Avinash romanced before Neha in Titli:

1. Rumman Ahmed

Avinash was seen romancing actress Rumman in Zee TV's show Sethji and fans have loved them together.

2. Reyhna Malhotra

The handsome hunk romanced the TV hottie Reyhna in Star Plus' popular show Ishqbaaaz. 

3. Sheena Bajaj

Avinash was paired opposite the beautiful girl Sheena in Star Plus' show Mariam Khan Reporting Live. 

4.Vrushika Mehta

Avinash and Vrushika's on-screen jodi did wonders for the show Yeh Teri Galiyaan. Fans still remember them as Shaan and Puchki. 

5. Kaveri Priyam

He was seen romancing the bubbly Kaveri in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. Fans have loved them. 

6.Chahat Pandey

He was seen opposite cute and beautiful actress Chahat Pandey in Durga Mata Ki Chhaya. 

Avinash once again collaborated with Chahat for the show Nath: Zevar Ya Zanjeer. 

So, whose pair with Avinash did you like the most? Tell us in the comments. 

