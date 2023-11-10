BEAUTIFUL! This is what Chahat Pandey did before heading for elections; WATCH VIDEO

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar was the first portal to break the news that actress Chahat Pandey is taking a short break from her current show Nath on Dangal.

The actress who plays the lead role will be making a temporary exit from the popular drama series as she is joining elections.

Chahat has got the ticket for Aam Admi Party and she will be busy with the same for some time now.

Actress Ishita Ganguly has replaced Chahat in the show till she is back.

While the ardent fans will miss Chahat's presence in the popular drama series, they are equally happy for her new journey in politics.

Well, Chahat is all set for her new journey in this field and before heading for the action, the actress did a very beautiful thing.

Chahat shared a video on her social media account where she is taking blessings from her dear mother.

The actress' mother makes her wear a garland and does puja before her big day.

ALSO READ:Exclusive! Ishita Ganguly to replace Chahat Pandey in Dangal TV's Nath - Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani

Take a look:

Chahat then hugs her mother which is simply heartwarming to see.

Well, we can't wait to see Chahat in her journey in the world of politics.

Here's wishing her all the very best!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: MUST READ! Before Chahat Pandey, 7 television actors who joined politics