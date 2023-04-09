From being a contestant on India’s Got Talent to returning as a guest, life came full circle for Jasleen Royal!

MUMBAI: Putting the spotlight on skilled individuals and their unique talent, ‘India’s Got Talent’ has been enthralling viewers on Sony Entertainment Television. This Saturday, the show promises an evening filled with music and an unlimited showcase of talent-par-excellence and will welcome the charismatic rapper Raftaar, as well as the sensational singer Jasleen Royal, who will be seen promoting her chart-topping track 'Heeriye.’

While the Top 14 contestants impress one and all with their power-packed performances, Jasleen Royal makes a sweet revelation where she talks about the time when she was a contestant on the show. She says, “My journey started from this very stage of India’s Got Talent and today, returning to the same show to promote my independent song feels surreal. The amount of love and affection I have received after my stint on the show has been unmatched and I never imagined that I’d be back on India’s Got Talent after so many years as a guest! I felt nostalgic when I walked onto the stage, seeing my mark, and observing the judges. When I urged everyone to vote for the Mahila Band, it felt like I had been there before. It feels like life has come full circle.”

Talking about meeting Kirron Kher, she says, “There were these unspoken emotions exchanged between Kirron Ma’am and me and the moment she said, 'You're doing so well,' it felt so special! Back then, she had given me the title, ‘one girl army’ and even today, when I am asked about the title, I proudly tell them that Kirron Ma’am gave me this name. I can proudly say that India’s Got Talent was truly a turning point in my life.”

